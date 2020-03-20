Restaurants adjust to dine-in ban

The city of Dallas and Dallas County, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, have issued regulations requiring all restaurants to suspend dine-in options. But many of your favorites are now offering take-out and delivery, often with curbside service.
Also remember that you can help local restaurants by buying their gift cards to use now or later. Maybe buy a to-go meal for now and a gift card for when everything is back up and running normally.

Cremona Bistro is open for delivery and take-out.
Tommy’s Hamburger Grill and Patio in Fort Worth is offering curbside pick-up and to-go orders and delivery through the FAVOR app. For information call 817-920-1776.
Nerdvana Frisco is closing until further notice as of Wednesday, March 18. For information, email info@nerdvanafrisco.com.
Taqueria Ventana restaurants on Cedar Springs and in Addison are now both open for take-out and curbside service. Both locations are open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Tulum, at 4216 Oak Lawn Ave., is closed until further notice.
El Fenix restaurants are now offering the $5.99 Enchilada Wednesday special all day, every day, for a limited time.
Fireside Pies will be offering curbside services for all to-go and pickup orders.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will be offering curbside services for all to-go and pickup orders.
• Bob’s Steak and Chop House on Lemmon Avenue will be offering curbside and delivery services for all to-go and pickup orders. Bob’s will deliver in a five-mile radius and require a minimum two-entree order for delivery.
UP Inspired Kitchen: Through April 30, guests can receive $5 off delivery orders of $15 or more with code LIVEUP when they order through the UP Inspired Kitchen app.
Original ChopShop: Guests can get free delivery on all orders over $20 with code CHOPCARES.
Bellagreen: Guests can get free delivery on all orders over $20 with code BELLACARES.
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom will have free delivery with DoorDash for all first-time users and a 99-cent delivery fee for returning users through March 30.
The Rustic: When ordering carry out from Bowl & Barrel, guests will receive a $15 gift with every entree purchased during this time. The gift card is valid for dine-in only for 30 days after restaurants reopen.
Bowl & Barrel: When ordering carry out from Bowl & Barrel, guests will receive a $15 gift with every entree purchased during this time.
Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar: All third party delivery orders will receive a free cookie.
When using WAITR/Bite Squad: Free Delivery for all orders over $30 for the next 30 days with the code WALKONS.
• When using DoorDash: New guests get free delivery on first order. Existing DoorDash users can get 99-cent delivery. Deal is applied automatically.
Genghis Grill is offering 20% off any carryout or online order when guests mention the code GGTOGO, or they can enter the code online at checkout to redeem through March 22.
Pecan Lodge catering facility is delivering family-sized portions, a la carte and sides.
• Zalat on Fitzhugh (Pizza) offers online orders for takeout.
Asian Mint offers free delivery on order $25 or more; beer, wine and sake can also be delivered.
Malibu Poke on Oak Lawn delivers fresh seafood dishes for pick-up.
TJ’s Seafood Market offers its entire menu available to go, either hot and ready to eat or heat-at-home family meals.
Knife on Mockingbird offers a limited steakhouse menu from 5–10 p.m. for take-out.
La Duni. From baked goods to meals, the menu is available for take-out and delivery.
• Big Al’s Smokehouse BBQ on Inwood. Offering smoked meats, focusing solely on curbside delivery, traditional delivery and take-out ordering.
Ten50 BBQ on 75 in Richardson. Curbside pick-up of barbecue.
Applebee’s is offering free delivery through Doordash and UberEats through the end of March.