Restaurants adjust to dine-in ban

The city of Dallas and Dallas County, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, have issued regulations requiring all restaurants to suspend dine-in options. But many of your favorites are now offering take-out and delivery, often with curbside service.

Also remember that you can help local restaurants by buying their gift cards to use now or later. Maybe buy a to-go meal for now and a gift card for when everything is back up and running normally.

• Cremona Bistro is open for delivery and take-out.

• Tommy’s Hamburger Grill and Patio in Fort Worth is offering curbside pick-up and to-go orders and delivery through the FAVOR app. For information call 817-920-1776.

• Nerdvana Frisco is closing until further notice as of Wednesday, March 18. For information, email info@nerdvanafrisco.com.

• Taqueria Ventana restaurants on Cedar Springs and in Addison are now both open for take-out and curbside service. Both locations are open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

• Tulum, at 4216 Oak Lawn Ave., is closed until further notice.

• El Fenix restaurants are now offering the $5.99 Enchilada Wednesday special all day, every day, for a limited time.

• Fireside Pies will be offering curbside services for all to-go and pickup orders.

• Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will be offering curbside services for all to-go and pickup orders.

• Bob’s Steak and Chop House on Lemmon Avenue will be offering curbside and delivery services for all to-go and pickup orders. Bob’s will deliver in a five-mile radius and require a minimum two-entree order for delivery.

• UP Inspired Kitchen: Through April 30, guests can receive $5 off delivery orders of $15 or more with code LIVEUP when they order through the UP Inspired Kitchen app.

• Original ChopShop: Guests can get free delivery on all orders over $20 with code CHOPCARES.

• Bellagreen: Guests can get free delivery on all orders over $20 with code BELLACARES.

• Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom will have free delivery with DoorDash for all first-time users and a 99-cent delivery fee for returning users through March 30.

• The Rustic: When ordering carry out from Bowl & Barrel, guests will receive a $15 gift with every entree purchased during this time. The gift card is valid for dine-in only for 30 days after restaurants reopen.

• Bowl & Barrel: When ordering carry out from Bowl & Barrel, guests will receive a $15 gift with every entree purchased during this time.

• Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar: All third party delivery orders will receive a free cookie.

• When using WAITR/Bite Squad: Free Delivery for all orders over $30 for the next 30 days with the code WALKONS.

• When using DoorDash: New guests get free delivery on first order. Existing DoorDash users can get 99-cent delivery. Deal is applied automatically.

• Genghis Grill is offering 20% off any carryout or online order when guests mention the code GGTOGO, or they can enter the code online at checkout to redeem through March 22.

• Pecan Lodge catering facility is delivering family-sized portions, a la carte and sides.

• Zalat on Fitzhugh (Pizza) offers online orders for takeout.

• Asian Mint offers free delivery on order $25 or more; beer, wine and sake can also be delivered.

• Malibu Poke on Oak Lawn delivers fresh seafood dishes for pick-up.

• TJ’s Seafood Market offers its entire menu available to go, either hot and ready to eat or heat-at-home family meals.

• Knife on Mockingbird offers a limited steakhouse menu from 5–10 p.m. for take-out.

• La Duni. From baked goods to meals, the menu is available for take-out and delivery.

• Big Al’s Smokehouse BBQ on Inwood. Offering smoked meats, focusing solely on curbside delivery, traditional delivery and take-out ordering.

• Ten50 BBQ on 75 in Richardson. Curbside pick-up of barbecue.

• Applebee’s is offering free delivery through Doordash and UberEats through the end of March.