Portia Cantrell, the organizer of Silver Pride, sent the following announcement suspending the group’s Coffee&Convo due to health concerns with the Coronavirus. Silver Pride is a social organization connects older LGBT people.

Silver Pride statement:

In a public health emergency, it’s crucial not to panic. Unfortunately our target demographic of older adults who are experiencing social isolation are also those that are most at risk from exposure to COVID19 ( aka Coronavirus).

Silver Pride Project is working to identifying how to adapt… Social distancing as opposed to social isolation. People over age 60, and particularly those with pre-existing health conditions, appear to be most vulnerable to the virus. The risks of COVID19 does not negate our fundamental human need to connect with other human beings with shared history and similar backgrounds.

After consulting with the members of our board of directors as well as members of the healthcare profession, the president of our board, David Hill, and I have decided to suspend our Coffee&Convo meetups and public gatherings as we decide how to proceed with enhancing the lives of LGBT seniors while remaining cognizant of the risk to our community.

— David Taffet