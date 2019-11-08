“H,” more properly known as Harold Fisher Hand, 59, a resident of Dallas, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Services will be at at 10 a.m. at Hurst Baptist Church, 737 Treadwell Drive, Hurst, Texas, on Monday, Nov. 11, with graveside services following. A full obituary to appear in next week’s paper. 143.
Dear H, in your last message not long ago, you reminded me of your favorite song, “Everyday,” the song you left for me. The lyrics ring louder now than ever before. Thank you for the years of happiness and “Unspeakable Joy,” it is “something they did not hear, and they cannot take it away!” ~143