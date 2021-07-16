Scene • 07-16-21 Jul 16, 2021 | 0 Marcus and Dan enjoying sushi night at Uchi Baby You’re a firework Daddyland Daphne and Shane at the Round-Up Saloon Demi Natrixxx will now seat you at Roy G’s HELP at the Arlington Independence Day Parade Nathan showin his Pride … and more! Nyomi D Rose and Von Teese Ross at the Round-Up Saloon Welcome Summer Lunch at JR’s (Photos courtesy David Andrews) Welcome Summer Lunch at JR’s (Photos courtesy David Andrews) Welcome Summer Lunch at JR’s (Photos courtesy David Andrews) Welcome Summer Lunch at JR’s (Photos courtesy David Andrews) Welcome Summer Lunch at JR’s (Photos courtesy David Andrews) Share: