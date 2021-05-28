Scene • 05-28-21 May 28, 2021 | 0 Amy Muah, Sapphire Tailar, BeyonShade Starr, Zimora Lee Evans at Varsity Tavern Brunchin’ @ Roy G’s Hi Daddy Ivana wraps up a 25 year entertainment career with Ms. Tina Turner at Round Up Saloon. Ladies on the patio at Cedar Springs Taphouse Scarborough Renaissance Festival 2021 Scarborough Renaissance Festival 2021 Scarborough Renaissance Festival 2021 On Stage At The Rose Room. Photos by Kat Haygood On Stage At The Rose Room. Photos by Kat Haygood On Stage At The Rose Room. Photos by Kat Haygood On Stage At The Rose Room. Photos by Kat Haygood Share: