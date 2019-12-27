Making the SCENE the week of Dec. 27–Jan 2:

• 1851 Club: Kiana Lee hosts all star drag show at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

• 515 Bar: New Year’s Party bgins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Alexandre’s: Wayne Smith on Sunday. New Year’s Eve at Alexandre’s with Jason Huff on stage at 10 p.m. on Tuesday. No cover but seating reserved at $25 per person. Vero Voz on Wednesday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Drag on Tap at 9 p.m. on Monday.

• Club Changes: Deejay DJ and the Legendary Shamoo with free champagne at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

• Club Reflection: Complimentary champagne, black eyed peas and cornbread at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

• Dallas Eagle: Post X-MAS, Pre NYE Party with DJ Perry at 10 p.m. on Saturday. United Courtplays Match Game from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday. New Years Eve 2019 Blue Bash with DJ Drew Gand a $500 cash balloon drop at 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday.

• Havana: New Year’s Eve with DJ No Nonsense.

• Hidden Door: New Year’s Eve party on Tuesday night. T-Bear club night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

• House of Blues: Drag Diva Holiday Brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. $45.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Double Trouble featuring Raquel, April, Rolla and Barbie at 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with cash drop, 2019 top 10 countdown and champagne toast at midnight.

• Magnum: Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Party – The Roaring 20s are Back with free parking,$1,000 cash balloon drop, free champagne at midnight. Reservations available. $10 cover.

• Marty’s Live: New Year’s Eve party.

• Pekers: Show time at 10 p.m. Champagne toast at midnight and no cover charge on New Year’s Eve.

• Round-Up Saloon: New Year’s Eve at the Round-Up Saloon from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets $20-200.

• S4: Largest cash money drop on the Strip, top 10 countdown with DJ Jay and champagne toast at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

• Sue Ellen’s: Dripping in Diamonds at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Faron at 3:30 p.m. and Tyla Taylorat 6 p.m. on Sunday. Cash drop, Top 10 countdown and champagne toast at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

• The Grapevine Bar: Dance music all night, party favors, champagne at might and a $1 cover on New Year’s Eve.

• The Rose Room: Edna Anderson on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Top 10 Countdown with DJ Matteo, champagne toast and random cash drop on New Year’s Eve. No cover.

• Urban Cowboy: New Years Eve Karaoke Edition at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Cash drop, champagne toast, hot hits from the past decade,complimentary party hats and noisemakers, light appetizers and no cover charge on New Year’s Eve.

