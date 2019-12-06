Making the SCENE the week of Dec. 6–12:

• 1851 Club: Kiana Lee emcees an all-star cast at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

• Alexandre’s: Repeal of Prohibition Party with The Diminished Fifths on Friday. Stephanie Sallie on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: The Darlin’ Show with karaoke, games and live entertainment from 8-11 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Changes: Movie Night featuring a screening of A Christmas Story from 9-11 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Club Reflection: Tucker hosts Karaoke at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Mr. North Texas Pride’s Underwear Auction from 7-10 p.m. on Friday. Diablo’s Third-Half Meet-Up from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday. United Court Stocking Stuffers from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday.

• Havana: Showtime is 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Double Trouble featuring Bleach, Raquel, Rolla and Barbie at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Dream Girls with Chanel, Bleach, Rocky, Ariel and Fantasha at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Liquid Zoo: Jack Mason live from 9 p.m.-midnight on Friday.

• Magnum: Joe Fiore presents Furball Dallas from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday.

• Marty’s Live: Miss Wanda from 9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Lost Souls Rugby Toy Drive and Tacky Sweater Contest from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday. The 20th annual Stocking Auction for Legacy Counseling Center from 7-10 p.m. on Sunday.

• Sue Ellen’s: LLH Presents Winter Wonderland at 10 p.m. on Friday. Christmas with Carmella with food, show and raffle benefits Tucker’s Gift from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday. Rocky and the Bullwinkles and Empire Cats on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Drag Me To Christmas featuring Victoria Paige and Montana Reed at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Ms. Gay Kickball at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Fuego Wednesday with $200 cash prizes at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy: The Season 3 Finale Battle of the Best at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Your favorite NCAA game all afternoon and evening on Saturday. Karaoke at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Scene Photographers: Chad Mantooth and Nicholas Gonzalez