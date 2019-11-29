Making the SCENE the week of Nov. 29–Dec. 5:

• 1851 Club: Kiana Lee hosts the show at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

• 515 Bar: Tap TV Trivia for cash at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Alexandre’s: Anton Shaw Band on Saturday. Wayne Smith Karaoke on Sunday.K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday.

• Club Reflection: Twisted Tuesday hosted by Sapphire Tailar and Amy Muah at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Dallas Eagle: Brüt Bears at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Line Dance Lessons with Yoshifrom 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Dallas Diablos Cook-Out from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Show Time is 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Hidden Door: T-Bear Club Night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

• House of Blues: Country Queens Drag Diva Brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. $45.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie Nova’s Holiday Freakmas benefits Sam Houston ElementarySchool at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Liquid Zoo: Cher-e-Oke at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Wednesday.

• Magnum: The Boys of Magnum at midnight on Friday.

• Marty’s Live: Sexcapade Friday.

• Pekers: Totally Twisted Karaoke at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Line Dance Lessons with Ray at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Lip Sync Battle at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Cherry Bomb on Saturday. Vivienne Vermuth presents Rocky HorrorMuppet on Saturday. The Queerdom at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• The Rose Room: Kennedy Davenport on Friday and Saturday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Cowboys vs. The Bears at 7:20 on Thursday.

Photos by Chad Mantooth and Nicholas Gonzalez