• 1851 Club: Barbie Davenport, Aundra Mikyles and Sapphire Davenport on Friday. Tara St. Stone, Patrick Mikyles and Jaden Davenport on Saturday. Candi Carrol, Aries Noir and Kristie Davenport on Sunday.

• Alexandre’s: Girls Night Out with Peggy Honea on Saturday. Karaoke with Wayne Smith on Sunday. Broadway with K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: The Darlin’ Show with karaoke, games and live entertainment from 8-11 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Reflection: Neon Survivor’s Prom Show at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Diablos Cookout from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Showtime is 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Hidden Door: T-Bear Club Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dragula Season 3 with Bleach at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Magnum: Get trashy every Tuesday with DJ Charlie Phresh.

• Marty’s Live: Rock the Beat from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Wednesday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Chris Chism Video Release Concert and party at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Couples/Partners Dance Lessons with Mike at 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Boys, Boots & Boxer Briefs Contest with Sassy O’Hara at 10 p.m. on Monday. Wine Walk at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The Saloon Girls Drag Show and Lip Sync Battle with Domita Sanchez at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: The Queerdom at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Karaoke at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Jada Pinkett Fox Variety Show at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Photos by Chad Mantooth and Nicholas Gonzalez