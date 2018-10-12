Making the SCENE the week of Oct. 12–18:
- Alexandre’s: Stephanie Sallie on Friday. Mi Diva Loca on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.
- Cedar Springs Tap House: AHL Poker Night at 7 p.m. on Friday. Cedar Springs Hangover Brunch at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
- Club Reflection: Empress Starlight AIDS Benefit at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
- Dallas Eagle: Fetish Fridays Harness Night. Discipline Corps Club Night at 10 p.m. on Friday. United Court Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday. NLA–Dallas Club Night on Saturday.
- Havana: Sun+Fun Patio Party at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
- JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.
- Pekers: The Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System presents Country Cruisin’, benefiting North Texas Pride, Tuckers Gift and more. Food at 4 p.m. and show at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
- Round-Up Saloon: Karaoke at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Mancandy at 8 p.m. on Sunday. The Showdown at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Project Funway with Sassy O’hara on Wednesday.
- Sue Ellen’s: Teresa Matthews on Friday and Saturday. The Tuxedos on Friday. The Southpaw Preachers at 3 p.m. followed by The Anton Shaw Band on Sunday. The Queer Off at 10 p.m. on Sunday.
- The Rose Room: Miss Texas FFI Pageant 2018 starring Amanda Nicole with Kara Foxx Paris at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
- TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesdays at TMC.
- Urban Cowboy: Duel, a Drag Race competition, hosted by Tara St. Stone at 11 p.m. on Thursday.
- Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: I Love the 90s at 9 p.m. on Monday. Showtunes at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Karaoke at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.