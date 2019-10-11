Making the SCENE the week of Oct. 11–17:

• 1851 Club: Kiana Lee hosts Kristie Davenport, Aundra Mikyles and Chanel St. John on Friday and Candi Carroll, Sapphire Davenport and Patrick Mikyles on Saturday.

• Alexandre’s: Terry Loftis on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Texas-OU DFW Pride Happy Hour at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The Darlin Show with karaoke, games and live entertainment from 8-11 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Changes: Jovanna Norell Birthday Bash at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Club Reflection: Cowtown Leathermen Underwear Auction on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Discipline Corps Club Night at 10 p.m. on Friday. United Court of the Lone Star Empire Candidate Show from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. NLA – Dallas Club Night from 7-11 p.m on Saturday and Dallas Bears Club Night from 9-11 p.m. on Saturday. RAM Party

at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ms. Olympus Leather from 6-10 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Rainbow LULAC monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• Hidden Door: SLUTS Club Night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. United Court Emperor and Empress Candidate Voting from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Come undead in zombie or zombie killer gear at the Zombie Apocalypse Bar Crawl all night long on Friday.

• Magnum: Opening Night is Friday. Late night meeting with the entertainers.

• Marty’s Live: Sexcapade Fridays with Rudeboy Dallas and Nicole O’Hara Munro.

• Pekers: Totally Twisted Karaoke with cash prizes at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Couples/Partner Dance Lessons with Mike at 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Dragula Watch Party at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Drag Race UK Watch Party at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Lip Sync Battle at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• S4: Come undead in zombie or zombie killer gear at the Zombie Apocalypse Bar Crawl all night long on Friday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Come undead in zombie or zombie killer gear at the Zombie Apocalypse Bar Crawl all night long on Friday. Vivienne Vermuth Presents Spooky Sirens on Saturday. Ashley Dior’s Lips and Lashes Foundation Benefit Show from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday. The Tuxedos and Ryan Berg and the Velvet Ears on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Nadine Hughes performs on Friday and Saturday. Miss Texas FFI Pageant 2019 at 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. Mr. Gay USofA at Large Pageant at 10 p.m. on Monday and 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Mr. Gay USofA Preliminaries at 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Come undead in zombie or zombie killer gear at the Zombie Apocalypse Bar Crawl all night long on Friday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Cowboys at NY Jets at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth