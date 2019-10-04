Making the SCENE the week of Oct. 4–10:

• 1851 Club: Sapphire Davenport, Aundra Mikyles and Barbie Davenport on Friday. Candi Carroll, Kristie Davenport and Caress Riata on Saturday.

• Alexandre’s: Girls’ Night Out with Peggy Honea on Saturday. Karaoke with Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Sings Broadway on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Tacos and Trivia from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Club Changes: Divine Miss Divas Bond Girls at 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Reflection: A Night at the Haunted Manor Show at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court of the Lone Star Empire Candidate Show from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. Dirty Pop with DJ Drew G from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday. Dallas Diablos Cookout from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Showtime at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dragula Season 3 Watch Party with Bleach at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Liquid Zoo: Cher-e-Oke from 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Wednesday.

• Marty’s Live: Miss Wanda from 9 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Dragula Watch Party at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Drag Race UK Watch Party at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Lip Sync Battle at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Mescaline Americans and The Mojo Dolls on Sunday. Queerdom at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• The Rose Room: Ms. Gay Kickball Universe with winners from Houston, Dallas,Boston, Tucson and Denver at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesdays at TMC.

• Urban Cowboy: Evah Destruction’s Dragula Viewing Party at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Karaoke at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth