Making the SCENE the week of Sept. 20–26:

• 515 Bar: Tap TV Trivia at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Alexandre’s: Anton Shaw Band on Saturday. Karaoke with Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Sings Broadway on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday.Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Reflection: Imperial Court de Fort Worth/Arlington presents Chasing Your Turnabout Dreams at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Mr. Dallas Eagle from 6-10 p.m. on Friday. United Court of the Lone Star Empire Candidate Show from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. Onyx:

Central Southwest Chapter Club Night from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday. Dallas Diablos Cookout from -9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Show Time at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Hidden Door: United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents The Men Are Cooking from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. United Court’s September Hidden Door Club Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• House of Blues: Beyonce Drag Diva Brunch at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dragula Watch Party with Bleach at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Marty’s Live: Monday Showcase with Chanel Champagne.

• Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour at 6 p.m. on Friday. Dragula Watch Partyat 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Line Dance Lessons with Yoshi at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Lip Sync Battle at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• S4: Storm Area 51 Party featuring Nina Flowers begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Mustache Envy on Friday. DJ Sno White and Primadonna on Saturday. Droo’s Peach Crush and The Gawd Almighties on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Miss Gay USofA Finals at 9 p.m. on Friday. Kat Sass on Sunday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesdays at TMC.

• Urban Cowboy: PrEP RealTalk Brunch from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Relive the ’90s with the greatest hits at 9 p.m. on Monday.

• Zippers: Monday Madness with sounds by Rudeboy Dallas from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood, Nicholas Gonzalez and Chad Mantooth