Making the SCENE the week of Aug. 30–Sept. 5:

• 1851 Club: Tara St. Stone, Addison Foster and Jaden Davenport on Friday. Patrick Mikyles, Sapphire Davenport and Chanel St. John on Saturday.

• 515 Bar: Customer Appreciation Day on Sunday.

• Alexandre’s: Filter Kings on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Fish and Chips Friday at 11 a.m.

• Club Changes: 15th Anniversary Spectacular starring Divine Divas from 11 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday.

• Club Reflection: Twisted Tuesdays at 11 p.m. hosted by Sapphire Tailar.

• Dallas Eagle: Mutt Mosh from 6-10 p.m. on Friday. United Court Presents Friends Helping Friends from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas DiablosCookout from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Nicky Lauren at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Hidden Door: T-Bear Club Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Marty’s Live: Sexcapade Fridays hosted by Rudeboy Dallas and Nicole O’Hara Munro.

• Pekers: Totally Twisted Karaoke at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Dragula Watch Party at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Line DanceLessons with Yoshi at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and with Ray at 8:30 p.m.on Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: DJ Sno White on Sunday. Vivienne Vermuth Presents Early Delights on Sunday. Tuesday Jam with Tyla and Ed.

• The Rose Room: Chevelle Brooks joins the Rose Room cast on Friday,Saturday and Sunday.

• Urban Cowboy: Mr. Wet & Wild Wet Boxer Contest Finals at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: ’90s Night at 9 p.m. on Monday; Show Tune Tuesday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth\