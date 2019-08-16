Making the SCENE the week of August 16–22:

• 1851 Club: Kristie Davenport, Candi Carrol and Jaden Davenport on Friday. Chanel St. Stone,Sapphire Davenport and Tara St. Stone on Saturday.

• 515 Bar: Tap TV Trivia for cash at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Alexandre’s: JaQuay and the Elm Street Kids on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Geeks Who Drink Trivia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Club Reflection: Summer Night Show, line-up at 5 p.m. and show at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Death Drop Fridays from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court presents Mama’s Hole Wreckin’ Show, from 7-10 p.m. on Friday and Through the Years from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter Club Night begins at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

• El Noa Noa Tex-Mex: Angela’s Drag Brunch supports North Texas GALA Youth at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Nicky Lauren and DJ Nonsense at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Hidden Door: SLUTS Club Night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Double Trouble with Bleach and Raquel Blake at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Liquid Zoo: Cher-E-Oke with Wayne Smith in the back bar on Monday.

• Marty’s Live: Miss Wanda from 9 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.

• Mercado369: Drag brunch with Nicky Lauren from noon-3 p.m. on Sunday. $20.

• Pekers: Totally Twisted Karaoke with progressive cash prizes beginning at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

• Round-Up Saloon: Sunday Funday Dance Party at 4 p.m. Couples/Partner Dance Lessons with Mike at 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Line Dance Lessons with Ray at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Mustache Envy on Friday. DJ Sno White on Saturday. Tyla Taylor and Chix on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Kelly Kline on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Cash prizes for Latin Dance Contest at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy: Mr. Wet & Wild wet boxer contest at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Drawing for six-night trip to Puerta Vallarta for six people on Saturday. Tickets available from Gay Softball World Series PSSA teams.

• Vynl: Drag Brunch with Jenni P on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth