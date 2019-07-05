Making the SCENE the week of July 5–11:

• 1851 Club: Kiana Lee hosts show at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

• 515 Bar: Karaoke at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Alexandre’s: Girls Night Out with Peggy Honea on Friday. Wayne Smith onSunday. K-Marie Sings Broadway on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday.

Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Fish and Chips featured at 11 a.m. on Friday

• Club Reflection: Veronica Reyes hosts Death Drop Fridays. Tucker presents Karaoke at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Discipline Corps Club Night begins at 10 p.m. on Friday. United Court Grand Duckie Show from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. RAM Partyfrom 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday. Dallas Diablos Cookout from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Show starts at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Double Trouble at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Dreamgirls at 11 p.m.on Thursday.

• Liquid Zoo: Friday is Steak Night.

• Marty’s Live: DJ C-Wade from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday.

• Pekers: Karaoke with cash prizes on Saturday beginning at 10:45 p.m.

• Round-Up Saloon: Boys! Boots! Boxer Briefs! at 10 p.m. on Monday. The Round-Up Hoe Down Dance Competition at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Saloon Star live singing competition at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Tuesday Tease with drag, queerlesque, circus arts, sideshow andburlesque at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Queerdom, a TQO Dynasty Showcase,at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesday with tons of sexy entertainers.Sasha Andrews hosts Fuego at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy: The Three: Battle of the Best at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Jada Pinkett Fox Variety Show at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

