Making the SCENE the week of June 21–27:

• 1851 Club: Aries Noir, Sapphire Davenport and Mshay Foster on Friday. Kristie Davenport, Caress Riata and Candi Carroll on Saturday.

• 515 Bar: Karaoke at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Alexandre’s: Anton Shaw Band on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Fish & Chips Fridays starts at 11 a.m. Hangover Brunch on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

• Club Reflection: Trinity River Bears Cookout from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday.TGRA Cowtown Contest at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Twisted Tuesday Talent Show at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court Presents Daddy Issues from 7-10 p.m. on Friday and Diva/Devo from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Diablos

Cookout from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Showtime at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Hidden Door: United Court Club Night from 7-11 p.m. on Wednesday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Double Trouble with Bleach and Raquel Blake at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Pekers: Karaoke with cash prizes at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Miss Firecracker Pageant hosted by TGRA from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday. The Round-Up Hoe Down Dance Competition

at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Empire Cats and Southpaw Preachers on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Jasmine Masters on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.Gloria Devine’s Trivia Challenge benefits GDMAF’s Team Metro LifeWalk from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Latin Dance Contest with $100 cash prize at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy: ESAB Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Jada Pinkett Fox at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth