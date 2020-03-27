Scene • 03-27-20 Mar 27, 2020 | 0 Best Animal Adoption – SPCA Best Public Space – Dallas Arboretum Best Taqueria La Ventana Best Tex Mex – Ojedas Best Vegetarian Spot – Cosmic Cafe Best-Adult-Novelties—Alternatives Best-Art-Gallery—Craighead-Green-Gallery Best-Brunch—Mattitos Best-Civil-Family-Attorney—Lorie-Burch Best-Cosmetic-Practitioner—Dr.-Steven-Pounders Best-Dance-Troupe—Bruce-Wood-Dance Best-Diner—Norma’s-Diner Best-Exotic-Dancer—Jacob-Fuselier Best-Eyeware-Optical—Fashion-Optical Best-Garden-Supply-Nursery–North-Haven-Gardens Best-Gay-Apparel—Skivvies Best-Gym—LA-Fitness Best-Hair-Salon—Salon-Aura Best-Hotel—Adolphus Best Dentist – Eugene Tseng Best Dentist – Kevin Terrell Best Group Medical Practice – Uptown Physicians Group Best-Theatrical-Presenter—AT&T-Performing-Arts-Center Share: