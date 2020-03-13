Making the SCENE the week of March 13–19:

• 1851 Club: Candi Carrol, Addison Foster and Nia Courtland on Friday. Tara St. Stone, Shelly Von Miller and Sapphire Davenport on Saturday.

• Alexandre’s: Perfect Mark & Mike MRF on Friday. Terry Loftis on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Changes: Turn Me Over, Kiss My Clover from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday.

• Club Reflection: Mother Michial Community Awards at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Dallas Eagle: TBRU 25 Bear of the Year Contest at 10 p.m. on Friday. TBRU 25 Clash of the Divas from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday. TBRU 25 Supafly Trash Disco from 5 p.m.-close on Sunday.

• Havana: Sunday Funday with the Mayra D’Lorenzo Show at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Hidden Door: Firedancers’ Spring Food Drive from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. TGRA Presents Texas Slide Fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Saturday. S.L.U.T.S. Club Night on Wednesday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Watch Party at 7 p.m. on Friday.

• Marty’s Live: Marty’s Game Night at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Pekers: Miss Gay Texas Pageant System Presents Shamrocks Are Blooming benefiting Educare and GDMAF, with food at 4 p.m. and show at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour at 6 p.m. on Friday. Whose Game is it Anyway?, a weekly blast of fun with cash prizes, from 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Lip Sync Battle at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• S4: Opposites Attract Mixer from 8-10 p.m. on Friday. Beardance: Gods and Gladiators with special guest Alyssa Edwards from 8 p.m.-4 a.m. on Friday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Barefoot Hippies at 3:30 p.m. and Jason Huff at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Comedy Open Mic from 8-11 p.m. on Monday.

• The Rose Room: Alyssa Edwards on Friday. Demi Sexton on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Jenna Skyy and USofA Pageants Present Miss Gay Dallas USofA at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Urban Cowboy: Imperial Court Presents The Red Ribbon Show at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and the In Town Show and Awards at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with happy hour at 8 p.m. and Showtunes all night beginning at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.