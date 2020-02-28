Making the SCENE the week of Feb. 28–March 5:

• 1851 Club: Nia Courtland, Beyonshade Starr and Shelly Von Miller on Friday. Tara St. Stone, Addison Foster and Chanel St. John on Saturday.

• Alexandre’s: Vero Voz y Compania on Friday. Filter on Saturday. Karaoke with Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie sings Broadway on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Reflection: Karaoke hosted with a spin by Tucker at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Route 66 Bootblack Fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Diablos Cook Out from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Hidden Door: T-Bear Club Night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Cher-e-oke at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday. Double Trouble at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Dream Girls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Magnum: Masquerade Ball benefiting Dallas Hope Charities from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday.

• Marty’s Live: Vogue Night with cash categories at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Pekers: Sign up for Totally Twisted Karaoke by 10:30 p.m. and be eligible for cash prizes on Friday and Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: 2020 Round-Up Diesel E Annual Chili Cook-Off from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday. Seventh annual Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic: The Stolimpics from 8-11 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Sue Ellen’s: DJ Sno White on Friday.

• The Rose Room: Rajah O’Hara on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

• Urban Cowboy: RuPaul Drag Race season 12 watch party at 7 p.m. on Friday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Relive the 90s on Monday. Showtunes Tuesday.

Photos by Chad Mantooth and Nicholas Gonzalez