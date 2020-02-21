Making the SCENE the week of Feb. 21–27:

• 1851 Club: Addison Foster, Letha Jecktion and Chanel St. John on Friday. Rochelle Roulette, Aundra A Mikyles and Lana O’Hara on Saturday.

• 515 Bar: Sunday Funday with free food at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Alexandre’s: Vero Voz y Compania on Friday. Girls Night Out with Peggy Honea on Saturday. Karaoke with Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie sings Broadway on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Changes: Speed Dating with MPACT DFW from 8-10 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Reflection: Imperial Court presents Kickin It with 40: Our Last Hoorah at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: America’s Bearded Queen Showstopper: A Benefit Tour from 7-10 p.m. on Friday. SSC Fund fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Diablos Cookout from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Sunday Funday from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. with the Mayra D’Lorenzo Show at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Hidden Door: Weezie’s Wheel of Drag from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. United Court Club Nightfrom 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday. Cher-e-oke from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday.

• House of Blues: Drag Diva Brunch: Leviosa Mimosa! Wizards and Waffles at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. $45.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Support Dallas Pets Alive from 5-7 p.m. on Friday. Face painters, live performers and more at Mardi Gras Carnival on Saturday.

• Marty’s Live: Monday Night Showcase with Chanel Champagne.

• Pekers: Totally Twisted Karaoke on Friday and Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour at 6 p.m. on Friday. Fat Tuesday Crawfish Boil from 8-11 p.m. on Tuesday.

• S4: Special guest DJ Paulo at Mardi Gras Carnival on Saturday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Face painters, live performers and more at Mardi Gras Carnival on Saturday.

PSSA Uniform Party from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday. Miss Lady of the Lake State and State at Large in a night of Excalibur at 6 p.m. on Sunday. $5 cover. Chix from 6:30-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Kennedy Davenport on Saturday. Cassie Nova, Tasha Kohl, Dragula, Mulan Alexander, Porter Bella Graves and Evah Destruction at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Face painters, live performers and more at Mardi Gras Carnivalon Saturday.

• Urban Cowboy: Trinity Prom Fundraiser from 8 p.m.-midnight on Saturday. $10.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Showtunes Tuesday. Jada Pinkett Fox Show at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Photos by Chad Mantooth and Nicholas Gonzalez