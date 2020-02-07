Making the SCENE the week of Feb. 7–13:

Wine Walk: The Cedar Springs Wine Walk, usually held on the first Wednesday of each month, was rescheduled this month to Wednesday, Feb. 12, because of last week’s weather. Hours 6-9 p.m.
1851 Club: Kiana Lee hosts an all-star cast at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
515 Bar: Test your Trivia skills from 8-11 p.m. on Thursday.
Alexandre’s: Vero Voz y Compania on Friday. Anton Shaw Band on Saturday. Wayne Smith Karaoke on Sunday. K-Marie sings Broadway on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.
Cedar Springs Tap House: Hot Mess Hangover Drag Brunch from 1-3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Club Reflection: Karaoke with a Spin hosted by Tucker from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.
Dallas Eagle: United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents Rock Around the ’50s & ’60s on Friday. Dallas Bears Club Night on Saturday. NLA–Dallas Club Night on Saturday. United Court presents Dynamic Duets on Saturday. Dallas Diablos Third-Half Meet-Up from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Hidden Door: Cher-e-oke! From 7-10 p.m. on Thursday.
House of Blues: Sex in the City Drag Diva Brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show with Rocky, May May, Stefani and Lana on Monday. Double Trouble with Bleach, Raquel, April and Rocky on Tuesday.
Liquid Zoo: Steak Night starts at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday.
Magnum: Come get trashy with us every Tuesday from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. On Monday, Club Magnum, Howard Okon, Betty Neal and Michael Lybarger present Cher’s Gypsies:  A Farewell Tribute to Sweet Savage, featuring Kelexis Davenport, Bubbalicious, Tommie Ross, Layla Larue, Sasha Morua, Michael Lybarger, Kennedy Davenport,
Toni Andrews, ShaeShae LaReese, Craig Henderson, Taryn Taylor and Victoria West.
Marty’s Live: Miss Wanda on Sunday nights.
Round-Up Saloon: Boys, Boots and Boxer Briefs with cash prizes for the winner hosted by Sassy O’hara at 10 p.m. on Monday.
S4: Miss CEBA Sweetheart Pageant at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Sue Ellen’s: Kathy & Bella and The Anton Shaw Band on Sunday. Corn Hole from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday followed by Queer Off.
The Rose Room: Cassie, Kelexis, Jenna, Josephine O’hara Andrews, Layla, Krystal and Fantasha on Friday and Saturday.
Urban Cowboy: Glamazon Prime Drag Brunch from noon-3:30 p.m. on Sunday. $20.
Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Relive the ’90s from 9 p.m.-close on Monday. Showtunes Tuesday. Karaoke from 10 p.m. on Wednesday.