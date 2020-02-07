Making the SCENE the week of Feb. 7–13:

• Wine Walk: The Cedar Springs Wine Walk, usually held on the first Wednesday of each month, was rescheduled this month to Wednesday, Feb. 12, because of last week’s weather. Hours 6-9 p.m.

• 1851 Club: Kiana Lee hosts an all-star cast at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

• 515 Bar: Test your Trivia skills from 8-11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Alexandre’s: Vero Voz y Compania on Friday. Anton Shaw Band on Saturday. Wayne Smith Karaoke on Sunday. K-Marie sings Broadway on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Hot Mess Hangover Drag Brunch from 1-3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• Club Reflection: Karaoke with a Spin hosted by Tucker from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents Rock Around the ’50s & ’60s on Friday. Dallas Bears Club Night on Saturday. NLA–Dallas Club Night on Saturday. United Court presents Dynamic Duets on Saturday. Dallas Diablos Third-Half Meet-Up from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday.

• Hidden Door: Cher-e-oke! From 7-10 p.m. on Thursday.

• House of Blues: Sex in the City Drag Diva Brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show with Rocky, May May, Stefani and Lana on Monday. Double Trouble with Bleach, Raquel, April and Rocky on Tuesday.

• Liquid Zoo: Steak Night starts at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday.

• Magnum: Come get trashy with us every Tuesday from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. On Monday, Club Magnum, Howard Okon, Betty Neal and Michael Lybarger present Cher’s Gypsies: A Farewell Tribute to Sweet Savage, featuring Kelexis Davenport, Bubbalicious, Tommie Ross, Layla Larue, Sasha Morua, Michael Lybarger, Kennedy Davenport,

Toni Andrews, ShaeShae LaReese, Craig Henderson, Taryn Taylor and Victoria West.

• Marty’s Live: Miss Wanda on Sunday nights.

• Round-Up Saloon: Boys, Boots and Boxer Briefs with cash prizes for the winner hosted by Sassy O’hara at 10 p.m. on Monday.

• S4: Miss CEBA Sweetheart Pageant at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Kathy & Bella and The Anton Shaw Band on Sunday. Corn Hole from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday followed by Queer Off.

• The Rose Room: Cassie, Kelexis, Jenna, Josephine O’hara Andrews, Layla, Krystal and Fantasha on Friday and Saturday.

• Urban Cowboy: Glamazon Prime Drag Brunch from noon-3:30 p.m. on Sunday. $20.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Relive the ’90s from 9 p.m.-close on Monday. Showtunes Tuesday. Karaoke from 10 p.m. on Wednesday.