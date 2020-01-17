Making the SCENE the week of Jan. 17–23:

• 1851 Club: Kiana Lee hosts an all-star cast at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

• 515 Bar: Tap TV Trivia for Cash from 8-10 p.m. on Thursday.

• Alexandre’s: Diminished Fifths on Friday. Three Drunk Monkeys on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: The Thirsty Games with Kilo Kikii, Sissy Pop and DJ Darlin Clementine on Monday.

• Club Reflection: Win cash prizes at Karaoke with a Spin hosted by Tucker from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: DIVA Night with DJ C-Rail. Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter Club Night at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Back to the ’80s from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Funk-e celebrates his birthday with guest DJs Jesse Jam and Rob V on Friday.

• Hidden Door: Messy’s Chili Cook-Off with awards for the best chili, fan favorite, hottest chili, best presentation, and better luck next year, as well as auction items from 2-5 p.m. on Monday. United Court of the Lone Star Empire Club Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show featuring Fantasha, Raquel, Ariel and Rolla at 11 p.m. on Monday

• Magnum: Throwback Thursday with early Top 40s, pop, hip hop, house and Reggeaton at 9 p.m.

• Marty’s Live: MLK Weekend begins with Rudeboy Dallas, Nicole O’Hara Munro and DJ C Wade and Hypeman Dupree on Friday. Stop Light Party with Kennedy Davenport, comedian Ida Mae Watergate, MC Daddy Dee and DJ Shy Trotter at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Miss Wanda hosts I Am King with Prodygi at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour at 6 p.m. on Friday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Faron and the Mescaline Americans on Sunday. Comedy Open Mic from 8-11 p.m. on Monday. Sign up by 7 p.m.

• The Rose Room: Rita Andrews appears on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Miss Gay USofA Newcomer 2020 Top 5 Tour comes to Dallas at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Urban Cowboy: Texas Reign at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Playoffs on the big screen all weekend.

Photos by Chad Mantooth and Nicholas Gonzalez