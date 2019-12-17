State Rep. Jessica Gonzalez cut the ribbon to open her new District 104 office in Oak Cliff on Monday, Dec. 16. Gonzalez is one of the founding members of the Texas House LGBT Caucus.

Her office is located on the 12th floor of Oak Cliff Tower, 400 S. Zang Blvd. Her Chief-of-Staff Margot Garza will work from the office full time and Communications Director Zanir Ali will split his time between the Oak Cliff and Austin offices.

Gonzalez said she was very lucky to get both staff members. Ali previously worked for former House Speaker Joe Straus.

Ali said a district office deals with a variety of issues for constituents. Although, he said, many problems are referred to another office that handles those issues, the district office will follow up and make sure the issue is resolved. Those issues may range from drivers license problems to childcare, he said.

In addition, Ali said the district office helps constituents understand the legislative process and it’s a place for Gonzalez to connect with the community. He said the office also wants to hear from constituents who have legislative ideas.

— David Taffet