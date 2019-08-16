For at least the sixth year, Rainbow LULAC and Congregation Beth El Binah joined forces to hold a school supply drive for school in Oak Lawn and collect backpacks for Promise House. They groups met at Havana on Cedar Springs Road on Thursday, Aug. 15, to collect the supplies.

Rainbow LULAC also announced its scholarship winners. Jorge Ibarra plans to concentrate on environmental studies at UT. Paula Rojas is going to attend UNT majoring in marketing and has an interest in poly sci. She said she’s been a member of LULAC since she was 14. Margarita Torres had already left for Penn State where she’s taking Arabic and creative writing.

— David Taffet