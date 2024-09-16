Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Here’s a wrap-up of music we’ve received in recent days for your new music Monday.

Queer artist Victoria Canal announces debut album with “Cake” single

Last week, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Victoria Canal dropped the news on her debut album, Slowly, It Dawns. The full-length LP will be out in January from Parlophone Records. Ahead of the release, she unveiled the single “Cake.” The album follows her two EP releases Elegy from 2022 and last year’s Well Well.

The 26 year-old Spanish-American singer, songwriter and producer says her international upbringing fostered her love for a nomadic life in music. A ‘third culture kid,’ she lived everywhere from Shanghai, Tokyo, Amsterdam, London and Dubai to Atlanta, New York, and right here in Fort Worth, and is “proud of her identity as a queer, disabled, mixed-heritage woman.”

Listen to “Cake” below:

Sia teams up with Chromeo for “I Forgive You” remix

Last week, pop star Sia united with the dance-funk duo Chromeo for “I Forgive You,” a new remix available now. The original version is among the highlights of Sia’s latest album, Reasonable Woman, out now.

“I Forgive You” first saw the light of day in an earlier version as “je te pardonne (feat. Sia),” a 2015 collaboration with Congolese–French singer and rapper Maître Gims.

The collab with Chromeo follows other significant pairings Sia has done recently with Chaka Khan, Neneh Cherry, Eve and Debbie Harry.

Listen to “I Forgive You” (feat. Chromeo below):

FKA twigs announces new album Eusexua with video

On Friday, the singer announced the release of her third studio album, Eusexua set for release in January. With the announcement, she dropped the 7-minute long visual for the title track.

From publicity:

What is ‘eusexua’? Eusexua is a state of being. A feeling of momentary transcendence often evoked by art, music, sex, and unity. Eusexua can be followed by a sure of bliss and feelings of limitless possibility. Also used to refer to: The pinnacle of Human Experience. Eusexua is the moment right before an orgasm. Eusexua is melding into one being with the perfect stranger you’re making out with. Eusexua is losing track of time while losing yourself on the dance floor. Eusexua is the rush of inspiration that accompanies the birth of an idea. Eusexua can be many things to many people. It’s a nebulous concept, ever-evolving with those who experience it.

Anyway, watch the video here:

–Rich Lopez