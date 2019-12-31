

Someone posted a threat on Grindr during the week of Christmas that Cedar Springs would be “the next Pulse,” a threat referring to the Orlando LGBT nightclub where 50 people were murdered by a mass shooter on June 12, 2016.

Dallas police were notified of the threat and immediately increased patrols in the area, according to DPD LGBT liaison Amber Roman.

Roman asked the community to “be vigilant,” saying, “As always if anyone has any information, please encourage them to report it and remain aware of your surroundings.”

That information should be reported directly to 911. Anyone with more information on this or other such threats against the LGBTQ community is asked to let us here at Dallas Voice know so that we can pass the information along to the community. Contact us at [email protected]

— David Taffet