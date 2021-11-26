Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets via Zoom at this time. It starts at 11:45 a.m. and it is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

• Nov. 26-Jan. 2: Enchant Christmas

Christmas light exhibit at Fair Park. EnchantChristmas.com.

• Nov. 26-Dec. 23: Ebenezer Scrooge

Now in its 39th production, this has become a holiday tradition at the Pocket since 1982. Based on the age-old holiday favorite about the miserly Scrooge visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve intent on helping him change his jerky ways. Pocket Sandwich Theatre, 5400 Mockingbird Lane. PocketSandwich.com.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 1: Oh 69 Bingo and Banter Holiday Edition

Pocket Sandwich Theater favorites Sherry Etzel and Trista Wyly bring the naughty and the nice, so don your gay apparel for this bingo experience. Your stocking will be stuffed with singalongs, interactive comedy, games, seasonal guests and more. Admission gives you daubers, Bingo cards, and a sackful of unpredictable and irreverent Christmas cheer. Adults only for this bawdy but not-too-naughty evening. 7:30 p.m. at Pocket Sandwich Theatre, 5400 Mockingbird Lane. PocketSandwich.com.

• Dec. 2: Wine Walk

The Cedar Springs Wine Walk is back! Purchase a $10 Cedar Springs Merchants Association wine glass and enjoy free wine all evening from participating merchants. Wine glasses can be purchased at the tent in front of the Round-Up Saloon. Receive a raffle ticket to win a great gift basket filled with goodies from the CSMA. The drawing for the gift basket will be held inside the Round-Up at the end of the event. From 6-9 p.m.



• Dec. 2: Brewing Up Business

Kick start your morning and your business. Grab some coffee, your laptop, tablet, or phone and start Brewing up Business. Develop new business relationships by giving your 30-second commercial/elevator speech, sharing your contact information in the chat, and learning more about how we can do business with and refer business to each other. Each month, a spotlight member will give a 10 minute presentation to do a deeper dive into their organization and services. From 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Crickles & Co., 4000 Cedar Springs Road Suite E.

• Dec. 2: Red Ribbon

An outdoor community event commemorates World AIDS Day with a candlelight vigil and tree lighting ceremony hosted by Cassie Nova. Vigil led by the Rev. Neil Thomas. Performance by Vivacious, an ensemble of The Women’s Chorus of Dallas. Food truck, hot chocolate, free HIV testing. From 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center,5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 2-26: A Bur-Less-Q Nutcracker

The women of the Beulaville Baptist Book Club decide to do a fundraiser and hire the Beaumont Ballet to perform The Nutcracker. Madge’s piña colada casserole unfortunately sickens the cast with food poisoning. Luckily, there is another dance troop in town — the Velvet Kittens Burlesque Dancers. Talk about your nutcracker. Presented by Mark-Brian Sonna. Studio Theatre, 15650 Addison Road. MBSProductions.info.

• Dec. 3: Dallas Symphony Christmas Pops

The concert tradition continues with the Dallas Symphony Chorus performing transcendent anthems, classical holiday favorites and sing-along carols featuring vocalists and the Dallas Symphony Chorus bringing Christmas magic to town. Through Dec. 12 at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. DallasSymphony.org.

• Dec. 4: Jingle Ball Show

United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents its annual holiday show from 4-7:30 p.m. at TMC: The Mining Company, 3903 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 4: Reliant Lights Your Holidays

Reliant lights up the holiday season at the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents an evening of holiday magic and music. The Center’s campus will be lit with dazzling LED lights to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season. The festival includes a holiday concert featuring Vinyl Countdown: A Tribute to Arena Rock, Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, incredible projections on our venues, crafts for the kids, and, of course, Santa. Free. AT&T Performing Arts Center.ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 4 and 11: DSO Family Christmas Pops

A special one-hour long family-friendly performance of the DSO’s popular Christmas Pops concert. Go early for pre-concert activities for children. 11 a.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. DallasSymphony.org.

• Dec. 5: The Dallas Way brunch

Kay Wilkinson hosts a brunch to raise money for The Dallas Way’s UNT archives and for its Queer History South conference to be held in February. Rob Emery will match all money collected during the brunch. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. To attend, contact RobEmery@me.com.

• Dec. 6: Cassie’s Freakmas Onesie Party

Bells are ringing, children singing, all is merry and bright. So hang your stockings and say your prayers, ’cause Cassie Nova comes tonight. Benefits the Personalized Learning Preparatory at Sam Houston’s Secret Santa Program. Proceeds are used to purchase gifts and goodie bags for the kids and gift cards for teachers. 10 p.m. at JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 6: Very Beary Christmas Bar Crawl

The sixth annual bar crawl benefits a charitable organization. Wear a costume, wear lights and tinsel and glitter. Meet up at 8 p.m. at Woody’s Sports and Video Bar, 4011 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 6: Christmas with Cantus

The all-male vocal ensemble presents familiar holiday carols alongside narrated passages from The Year of the Perfect Christmas Tree, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and Dakota and the Snow Phoenix. 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. DallasSymphony.org.

• Dec. 8: Matt Tolentino and the Singapore Slingers: Merry Music from Christmases Past

Enjoy favorite classic Christmas tunes from days gone by as Tolentino and his period-accurate band return for its annual holiday celebration. It will be an evening chock full of festivity with holiday-inspired rags, pop tunes, and hot jazz. 7:30 p.m. at Pocket Sandwich Theatre, 5400 Mockingbird Lane. PocketSandwich.com.

• Dec. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Dec. 9: GLFD Happy Hour

Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas resumes happy hours from 6-8 p.m. at Musume, 2330 Flora St.

• Dec. 9: Second Thursdays at the Carter

Local & Legendary: Learn all about legendary Fort Worth artists Scott and Stuart Gentling and see if you can iitate their watercolor style from 5-8 p.m. at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

• Dec. 10: Release

Blake Baker and Bodhi Calagna invite you to RELEASE with a brand new mind-blowing audio-visual experience at Station 4 … and we’re turning it up a notch with more production, more visuals, and even bigger sound. Get ready for the biggest RELEASE ever from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

• Dec. 10-11: Jaston Williams’ Blood and Holly

Greater Tuna creator performs his one-man holiday show for a limited engagement. Williams recalls his childhood Christmases including that one time he spent Christmas Eve in a bar. 7:30 p.m. at the Isis Theatre, 2401 N. Main St., Fort Worth. DowntownCowtown.com.

• Dec. 10, 12: Kinsey Sicks at Uptown Players

Uptown Players presents Oy Vey in a Manger with the Kinsey Sicks. Angel, Winnie, Trixie, and Trampolina trying to sell off their manger — yes, that manger — before it’s foreclosed upon. Crises arise, secrets are revealed, Jewish-Gentile tensions surface, and mayhem ensues — all in glorious four-part harmony. Includes the holiday classics “God Bless Ye Femmy Lesbians” and “Don’t Be Happy, Worry.” Kalita Humphries Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. Tickets at UptownPlayers.org.

• Dec. 11: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club that meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Dec. 12: 22nd annual Christmas Stocking Auction

The annual Christmas Stocking Auction, hosted by the hottest cowboys anywhere, benefits Legacy Cares at 6 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. Want to donate an item or items for a one-of-a-kind holiday basket? Email chris.lynch@legacycounseling.org or events@roundupsaloon.com.

• Dec. 12: The Teddy Bear Party

A new 24-inch teddy bear that will go to Children’s Health is part of the admission at The Echo Lounge and Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway. $100. TeddyBearParty.org.

• Dec. 14: Big Brassy Christmas and Organ Extravaganza

Deck the halls with the DSO brass and percussion sections and the Lay Family Concert Organ. 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. DallasSymphony.org.

• Dec. 17: LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Ries performs an evening of holiday classics and hits in her Home for the Holidays Christmas concert at the Winspear Opera House. ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 17-19: Hollywood Holidays

Experience the magic of the silver screen come to life with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. DallasSymphony.org.

• Dec. 17-19 Sure Stars Shining

The Turtle Creek Chorale wraps up its 41st season with a return to Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. for its holiday concert. Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 18: Vets of SNL

Saturday Night Live veterans Jon Lovitz, Chris Kattan, Tim Meadows and Finesse Mitchell appear at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. at 7 p.m. ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 18-April 17: Sandy Rodriguez in Isolation

A selection of new works on paper conceived by the Los Angeles–based painter during her Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency in Southern California at the height of COVID-19. The exhibition features more than 30 landscapes, protest scenes, maps, and botanical studies, created using Rodriguez’s hand-processed inks and watercolors, which she derived from plants and mineral pigments native to the region. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. CarterMuseum.org.

• Dec. 20: Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman – A Christmas Symphony at 7:30 p.m. at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

Dec. 21: An Evening With David Archuleta

The evening will feature David singing many of his solo offerings, as well as a few selections with the men of the Turtle Creek Chorale. The TCC will also share some holiday favorites of their own at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Richardson, 503 N. Central Expy., Richardson. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 21: A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas: The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra | Jazz Series

From favorite hits to selections from the orchestra’s critically acclaimed album, A Very Swingin’ Basie Christmas! this concert will bring the zing to the season. 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. DallasSymphony.org.

• Dec. 22-23: Pentatonix

Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021 at 7 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. ticketsonsale.com.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Through Dec. 26: A Christmas Carol

The classic holiday tale and theater tradition has been adapted by Kevin Moriarty and will be directed by Christie Vela and choreographed by Joel Ferrell. Raphael Parry will play the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

The Dallas Symphony’s tribute to the Viennese tradition returns. Toast the New Year with lively waltzes from the Strauss dynasty, honoring the most prestigious of New Year’s musical traditions. Then, stay afterward to ring in the New Year at the exclusive Meyerson ‘Til Midnight after-party. 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. DallasSymphony.org

• Dec. 31: NYE at the Round-Up Saloon

New Years Eve tickets are $20 in advance via Eventbrite and $30 at the door. VIP tables are $200 per table. The theme color is blue. Food will be catered by Flaming Grill BBQ and both dinner and breakfast will be served. At midnight, there will be a balloon cash drop. The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 31: NYE at Cedar Springs Tap house

That’s Showbiz drag show starring Raquel Blake and Daphne Rio. No cover but call 214-377-7446 to reserve a table, Countdown at midnight with a champagne toast. Cedar Springs Tap House, 4123 Cedar Springs Road.

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

• Jan. 4-9: What the Constitution Means to Me

A play by Heidi Schreck at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Jan. 6: Wine Walk

The Cedar Springs Wine Walk is back! Purchase a $10 Cedar Springs Merchants Association wine glass and enjoy free wine all evening from participating merchants. Wine glasses can be purchased at the tent in front of the Round-Up Saloon. Receive a raffle ticket to win a great gift basket filled with goodies from the CSMA. The drawing for the gift basket will be held inside the Round-Up at the end of the event. From 6-9 p.m.



• Through Jan 8.: Ciara Elle Bryant at The MAC

Ciara Elle Bryant’s Server: Love Ta, Love Ta Love Ya puts forth a dynamic culmination of the Dallas artist’s recent artistic projects. Encompassing each gallery space of The MAC, the exhibition serves as a visual bibliography of Bryant’s personal histories as they relate to the wider experience of being Black in America.The MAC, 1503 S. Ervay St. Opening reception Oct. 16 from 5-8 p.m. The-MAC.org.

• Jan. 10: A Life in the Theater: A concert celebration of Donald Fowler

A memorial concert celebrating the late Dallas actor, composer and playwright will feature the first public performance of a selection from Oregon, Fowler’s unfinished musical. Performing artists will include: Mikey Abrams, Denise Lee, Terry Loftis, Markus Lloyd, Liz Mikel, Doug Miller, Lee Walter and Seth Womack and more. Free but reservations are encouraged by emailing donaldfowlermemorialconcert@gmail.com. 7 p.m. at On the Levee, 1108 Quaker St. DonaldFowlerArtsFund.com.

• Jan. 13: Second Thursdays at the Carter

Culture & Creation: Explore Sandy Rodriguez’s art she created during isolation while embracing nature in Joshua Tree National Park during 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

• Through Jan. 16: Prime Time for Murder

Pegasus Theatre presents the World Premiere of the 21st Harry Hunsacker adventure that takes place in a television studio where the program “Mystery Theater” is broadcast live.The show is presented in the company’s signature Living Black and White an directed by Michael Serrecchia. Opens Dec. 29 at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson. PegasusTheatre.com.

• Jan. 18-30: Hadestown

Dallas Summer Musicals presents the musical Hadestown at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St.

FEBRUARY

• Through Feb. 6, 2022: Van Gogh and the Olive Groves

Co-organized by the DMA and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and making its world premiere at the DMA, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves is the first exhibition dedicated to Vincent van Gogh’s important olive grove series, created between June and December 1889 during his stay at the asylum of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. Reunited for the first time, the paintings reveal Van Gogh’s passionate investigation of the expressive powers of color and line, and his choice of the olive groves as an evocative subject. The exhibition highlights exciting new discoveries about the artist’s techniques, materials, and palette that emerged from a collaborative conservation and scientific research project covering all 15 paintings in the series. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Feb. 6-Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin: Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Feb. 9: Diana Krall

Diana Krall in concert at Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie. Tickets.DianaKrall.com.

• Feb. 18-20: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.

MARCH

• March 3: Wine Walk

The Cedar Springs Wine Walk is back! Purchase a $10 Cedar Springs Merchants Association wine glass and enjoy free wine all evening from participating merchants. Wine glasses can be purchased at the tent in front of the Round-Up Saloon. Receive a raffle ticket to win a great gift basket filled with goodies from the CSMA. The drawing for the gift basket will be held inside the Round-Up at the end of the event. From 6-9 p.m.

• March 5: Rhapsody gala

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald headlines the Turtle Creek Chorale’s Rhapsody galaat the Morton Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Tickets at one.bidpal.net/rhapsody2022/welcome.



• March 10-19: Do No Harm

The Elevator Project presents Do No Harm presented by Soul Rep Theatre Company at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St.

• March 22: Legacy Under the Sea

More details to follow. 8-11 p.m. VIP at 7 p.m. at 7 For Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. #107.

• March 26: Todrick Hall

The Feminine Tour at 8 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. ticketsonsale.com.

• March 31-April 9: Rage

The Elevator Project presents Rage presented by Jenelle Gray at the Studio Theatre, 2400 Flora St.

APRIL

• April 26-May 1: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Broadway Series presents Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

MAY

• May. 5-9: Purple Party Weekend

Roar kick-off party on Thursday. Rise pool party, Pump welcome party and Ignite opening party on Friday. Shine poll party and the Purple Party Main Event on Saturday. Revival Tea Dance and Glow closing party on Sunday.

• May 5: Wine Walk

The Cedar Springs Wine Walk is back! Purchase a $10 Cedar Springs Merchants Association wine glass and enjoy free wine all evening from participating merchants. Wine glasses can be purchased at the tent in front of the Round-Up Saloon. Receive a raffle ticket to win a great gift basket filled with goodies from the CSMA. The drawing for the gift basket will be held inside the Round-Up at the end of the event. From 6-9 p.m.



• May 10-15: Waitress

Broadway Series presents Waitress at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 14-Sept. 18: Cartier and Islamic Art

This major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. Dallas Museum of Art.

• May 31-June 12: Oklahoma

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Oklahoma at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

JUNE

• June 4: MetroBall

Fundraiser for GDMAF at S4. $40. 7 p.m.

JULY

• Through July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Dallas Museum of Art’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Through July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Dallas Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• July 26-31: The Prom

Broadway Series presents The Prom at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 29-Sept. 3: NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series

Each year, NAGAAA partners with a host city for the Gay Softball World Series, the largest annual LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world. Teams from the 46 member cities across North America compete to qualify and represent their city in one of five divisions. Competition takes place at Kiest Park, 2324 W. Kiest Blvd. (at Hampton Road).

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St.