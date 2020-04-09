Phyllis Lyon, who co-founded founded Daughters of Bilitis, the first lesbian organization in the U.S., has died at age 95 in San Francisco.

Lyon was born on Nov. 10, 1924, in Tulsa, Okla. She earned a degree in journalism from U.C. Berkley in 1946.

She met her wife, Del Martin, in 1952. They were together until Martin’s death in 2008. In 2004, they became the first couple in California to marry in a ceremony conducted by then-Mayor/now-Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In 1955, the couple founded Daughters of Bilitis, which became the first national social and political organization for lesbians in the U.S. The next year, she became the first editor of DOB’s newsletter, The Ladder.

The couple formed the Council on Religion and the Homosexual to persuade ministers to accept gays and lesbians into churches. Through the ’60s and ’70s, they worked to decriminalize homosexuality in California. They were active in San Francisco’s Alice B. Toklas Club, the first LGBT political organization and a forerunner of Stonewall Democrats.

In 1989, the twio became active in Old Lesbians Organizing for Change and were appointed to the White House Conference on Aging in 1995. They were active in the National Organization of Women, and Martin served as NOW’s first lesbian board member.

A documentary about their lives, No Secret Anymore: The Times of Del Martin and Phyllis Lyon, was released by Frameline in 2003. They were also featured in the 1993 documentary Last Call at Maud’s.

— David Taffet