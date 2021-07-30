Meet Elora. This gorgeous, 4½ -year-old Labrador retriever mix is looking for a laidback home and loving family to be a part of. She can be a little shy when first meeting new people, but she warms up to friendly faces quickly, especially if you have treats. Elora dreams of spending her days lounging around her home, playing fetch in her backyard and snuggling up for movie nights on the couch with her family. She’s an easygoing gal and would love to meet all family members interested in making her their new companion. Elora is a gentle, sweet-natured pup who will be sure to give her new family lots of love, laughs and smiles. During the SPCA of Texas’ Shelter Pet Summer, you can adopt an adult dog or cat from their shelters for only $25. The special is offered for pets located at the SPCA of Texas’ shelters and in their foster homes, and adoptions will be by appointment only. Elora is waiting to meet you at SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center. To request an appointment to meet Elora, please fill out the application at SPCA.org/DogAdopt.

