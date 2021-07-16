Meet Crescent. If there are any fans of Clifford the Big Red Dog out there, Crescent looks a lot like that over-sized cartoon pup. This 2-year-old red-and-white Hound mix is a whopping 93 pounds of pure goofball. Crescent loves to play with other big dogs, and, despite how big he is, he’s a very polite playmate. Crescent knows sit and down, and he is always happy to see his human friends. Crescent would like a home that is equipped to handle a dog as big (and frankly, as clumsy) as him, and would like a home without kids under 5. Please bring kids between 6 and 12 to your meet-and-greet to see if they and Crescent are both comfortable with their size difference. During the SPCA of Texas’ Shelter Pet Summer, you can adopt an adult dog or cat from their shelters for only $25. The special is offered for pets located at the SPCA of Texas’ shelters and in their foster homes, and adoptions will be by appointment only. Crescent is waiting to meet you at SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center. To request an appointment to meet Crescent, please fill out the application at SPCA.org/DogAdopt.

Adoptions will be available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.