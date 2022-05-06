Meet Zembeezie. Animal shelters far and wide will generally expect to receive rabbits beginning a few months after Easter as the holiday novelty of an “Easter Bunny” wears off. But Zembeezie came to the SPCA of Texas through an intake from the Animal Cruelty Investigations unit back in January. It would be nice to find a good home for Zembeezie to make room for the inevitable Easter arrivals that are on their way. Zembeezie is a neutered male bunny who is a year and three months old at this point. He shows the distinctive color patterns of the Himalayan breed, with white fur and black ears, nose and feet. Potential adopters should know that rabbits can be as much, or sometimes more, responsibility to care for as a dog or cat. But for those who know how to love rabbits, Zembeezie would be a great find. There’s no appointment necessary; Zembeezie is at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center waiting for a visit at any time.

Should a dog or cat be more in line, the SPCA of Texas, along with more than 275 other shelters nationwide, is holding its “Empty the Shelters” event, sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation to lower adoption fees, through May 8. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open for adoptions every day from noon- 6 p.m. at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas. Animals are available by walk-in on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are also available for select animals. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.