Meet Thor, a golden-colored, domestic longhair cat and a neutered male. He weighs in at just over 10 pounds, making him a larger house cat. Thor used to be a community cat but has settled in nicely and can be very affectionate with people now. He is known to jump up into a lap and demand some extra attention. Like many community cats, Thor is FIV-positive, but the condition is very manageable. While he has acclimated to people very nicely, he has not lost his bouncy spirit and frequent bursts of energy. This is a cat who will be very grateful to find a safe and comfy forever home and leave his streetwise past behind. To meet Thor, come visit him at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas any day between noon and 6 p.m.

