Meet Dasha, a 4-year-old shepherd mix who is active and lovable. She was discovered in the woods in the middle of nowhere and brought to the SPCA of Texas to find a great forever home. She is super friendly and would love to be a second dog and have a playful buddy. Her quirky personality never fails to bring a smile to the face of the staff of the SPCA of Texas. She’ll also offer an extra giggle or two in exchange for a treat. Being as energetic as she is, it would be best to bring her into a home with older teens and/or adults. The ideal home would have a securely fenced backyard, but a low traffic apartment with access to some exercise areas would be a good environment, too. To meet Dasha, come visit her at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas any day between noon and 6 p.m.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.