Meet Jimbob. This goofy, 8-year-old mixed Breed pup doesn’t let his age slow him down. Despite being a senior, he has plenty of energy and spunk. He’s a bouncy guy, hopping in delight when you visit him and give him attention. He’s working on learning commands like sit and is happy to sit still in exchange for a snack. Jimbob has a silly name and an even sillier personality; he’s sure to make his new family smile with his antics. Like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Jimbob has been neutered and microchipped and is current on vaccinations. Right now, Jimbob and all other adult dogs and cats at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center and our Ellis County Animal Care Center are only $14 to adopt. To meet Jimbob, come visit him at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center any day between noon and 6 p.m.