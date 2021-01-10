Meet Morticia, a 6-year-old shepherd mix with large, pointy ears and beautiful brown eyes. Like her namesake, the matriarch of the Addams family, Morticia is dark and mysterious but with a good sense of humor and a creative way of showing affection. Morticia likes to stick her head under your arm to feel safe and loved, something she didn’t get much of in her previous life. She is also a huge fan of butt scratches and treats. Morticia loves her doggie buddies and would love to meet any doggie siblings in the home at your meet-and-greet. She’s pretty timid and definitely not a fan of the leash yet, so she’ll need a fenced-in yard to do her business in. A laid-back household with older teens and adults would be the ideal environment for her to thrive in. Sweet Morticia is waiting to meet you at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. Interested adopters can take her home for a trial adoption for a few weeks to see if she is a good fit for your home. To make an appointment to meet Morticia, please visit spca.org/adopt.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.