Meet Bumble, a 9-year-old gentle giant who came to the SPCA of Texas through a cruelty case. So as you might expect, Bumble is a little timid at times. He’s hoping to find a home where all 153 pounds of him can be loved and treasured. Bumble is a pretty chill guy and doesn’t need much — other than a big dog bed and love — but he will need a quieter place to live where there won’t be too much traffic. A single-family home with a fenced-in yard would be perfect, but this lovable mastiff is also happy to live in an apartment or town home, as long as there’s a quiet place for him to walk around. Bumble is super friendly, but, due to his past, the SPCA of Texas would like to have everyone in the family come to the meet-and-greet so Bumble can see if it’s a good fit for him – that includes doggie siblings, so bring them along too! He is looking for a home with kids 12 and up; he doesn’t want to accidentally knock over any little ones just by turning around. Bumble is a total sweetheart and looking for a quiet home and friendly people to slobber all over. He is neutered and up-to-date on all vaccinations. If you are a big dog lover and you’re interested in adopting Bumble, please visit spca.org/adopt to learn more.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.