In an effort to reduce the potential for COVID-19 to spread to more people via gatherings of people and protect the health and well-being of the animals in our care, our staff and volunteers, as well as our community, the SPCA of Texas is closing our shelters, clinics, mobile adoption and mobile wellness events to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available now by appointment only.

Meet Winnie, an 8-year-old, male Labrador retriever mix weighing 52 pounds. He has a short, smooth tan coat, semi-perky ears and soulful brown eyes. Little bits of white on his muzzle give away his age, but he’s still one handsome fellow. He’s super sweet, gentle and easygoing, and he loves attention from people, being petted and going for slow walks. He can be a little timid at time, but he warms up to new people quickly. He likes to go outside and play, but he also enjoys nap time and taking it easy. His great personality is sure to steal your heart the moment you meet him. If you’re looking for a sweet senior to snuggle with, he’s the one for you. Winnie is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. Please visit spca.org/dogadopt to make an appointment to meet him.

Adoptions will be available by appointment only every Thursday and Saturday. Adoption counseling will be done virtually, and curb-side pickups will be offered whenever possible, so that in-person meet and greets can be kept to a minimum. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption.

Please browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.