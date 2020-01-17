Meet Rita and Zedd, two 5-year-old Terrier mixes. Rita is a female tan-and-white pup with a scruffy coat. She weighs 30 pounds. Zedd is a male with a wiry, black, grey and white coat. He weighs 20 pounds. The two of them are best friends and absolutely love each other. Rita is the energetic one; she loves to play, go for walks and explore. Zedd is more laidback, and enjoys tagging along with Rita on her adventures, cuddling and taking it easy. This petite pair are so attached, they must be adopted together. They do great in the car, walk well on their leashes and love meeting new people. If you’re looking for an adorable set of pups to spend time with, they’re the ones for you!

Rita and Zedd are waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.