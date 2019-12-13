Meet Romeo, a 3-year-old pit bull/bassett hound mix weighing 43 pounds. He’s a handsome, sweet boy who will steal your heart the moment you meet him. He is very affectionate, gentle and friendly, and he loves meeting new people and giving hugs and kisses. He does well on car rides, walks great on his leash and knows how to sit on command. He really is a perfect gentleman. He also enjoys playing fetch, cuddling with people and making new friends. If you’re looking for a loving guy to spend time, he’s the one for you. Romeo has been neutered and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet him today!.

Romeo is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.