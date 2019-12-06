Meet Eva, a 7-year-old mixed-breed girl weighing 48 pounds. She’s friendly and social and loves to be with people and making new people friends. She is also very calm, easygoing and affectionate. She’s smart, too, and knows how to sit on command, especially if she gets a yummy treat in return. She enjoys cuddling with people, belly rubs and going for walks. If you’re looking for a loving companion, she’s the one for you. She would prefer to be the only pup in your life so she can get all of your attention. Eva has been spayed and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet her today.

Eva is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.