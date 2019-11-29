Meet Jensen, a 4-year-old, blue-and-white pit bull mix weighing 55 pounds. He’s a sweet, gentle boy who loves to cuddle. He makes friends with everyone he meets and adores human affection. He’s laidback, walks well on his leash and is a total dream on car rides. He even knows how to sit on command and loves learning tricks for treats. He has become a staff and volunteer favorite, and once you meet him it’s easy to see why. If you’re looking for a loving boy to snuggle up to, he’s the one for you. Jensen has been neutered and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations.

Jensen is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.