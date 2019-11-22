Meet Duke, a 3-year-old retriever mix weighing 55 pounds. He’s a fun-loving, goofy pup with lots of energy that wants a loving, active family to give him lots of attention. He loves to chase tennis balls, play in the water and go on long walks. He’s a smart boy who knows how to sit and fetch. Duke would do best in a home without any other dogs. If you’re looking for a sweet boy and can give him plenty of play time, he’s the one for you. Duke has been neutered and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations.

Duke is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney, 8411 Stacy Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats six months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by Pethealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today