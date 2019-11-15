Meet Jada, a 7-year-old, greyhound/Labrador retriever mix weighing 61 pounds. Jada is a sweet lady, very gentle and friendly, who loves to give and get kisses. She’s still pretty active for her age and enjoys going on leisurely walks and playing fetch. She knows several commands, including sit, stay, down, heel and shake. Jada would do best in a home without any other dogs since she wants all of the love and attention to herself. Jada has been spayed and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations.

Jada is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats six months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by Pethealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.