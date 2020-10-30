Meet Cooper, a 7-year-old male shepherd mix weighing 55 pounds. He came to the SPCA of Texas almost a year ago; he and his rescue mates were living on an abandoned property in the middle of nowhere, so he was not familiar with people at all. It has been an extremely long road for him to get to trust humans, as he used to only lie on his bed wanting nothing to do with people. Though still fearful, he is now quite the social butterfly and, as you can imagine, has stolen most of the staff’s heart. He would love a calm, quiet home where he can settle in and learn what being a family pet is all about. He would do best with older children since he can still be a little unsure around lots of activity. He loves other dogs and would do best if there is another dog with him in his new home to show him the ropes. Cooper is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.