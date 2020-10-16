Meet Pugsley, a 9-year-old mastiff/shepherd mix weighing in at 74 pounds. He’s a big senior boy looking for a loving home of his very own. He was found as a stray, so the staff at the SPCA of Texas do not know too much about how he is in a house. However, at the shelter he has been very quiet, doesn’t react to other dogs even when they yell at him, walks nicely on his leash, keeps his kennel clean and does his business outside right away. He’s spent time in the office with staff and was super sweet and gentle with everyone he met. He’s super laidback and just needs a nice home to enjoy his golden years. He hasn’t met any children yet, but they should be OK with him because he is so gentle. Parents just need to make sure that he still has quiet time to rest and relax. He hasn’t been introduced to other dogs yet, but he doesn’t seem to be bothered by them. A calm and polite dog would probably be the best fit for him. Pugsley is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further noticeAdoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.