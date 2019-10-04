Meet Kitty Girl , a 3-year-old domestic shorthair mix weighing 9 pounds. She might seem shy, but this is just one of her many secret tactics in order to get you to come pet her and love on her. Kitty Girl is a certified diva, and she’s pretty sure Beyonce learned all of her traits from her (but not really though). She has been at the shelter for a while now, and she is ready to find her forever home. If you’re looking for a sweet girl she’s the one for you! Kitty Girl has been spayed and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet her today.

Kitty Girl is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $125 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $60 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.