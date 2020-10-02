Meet Dottie, an 8-year-old female boxer mix weighing 78 pounds. She’s a big, beautiful lady with a mostly red coat and splashes of white on her muzzle. She is a sweet girl with a silly smile and a big heart. She was found as a stray and is now in search of a loving home to call her own. She was pretty timid when she first arrived at the shelter, so please bring kids under 12 to meet her. She could stand to lose a little weight, so she’s hoping to find an adopter who will take her on daily walks, play with her and keep her in shape. She has a lot of love to give and can’t wait to find her forever family. Potential adopters get to take her on a test drive through a trial adoption. Dottie is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/ catadopt to inquire about a cat.