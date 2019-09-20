Meet Dollop, a 2-year-old, Labrador retriever/catahoula mix weighing 53 pounds. She can be a little shy around new people, but once she gets to know you, she’s a lover. She enjoys spending time with her favorite people, playing with toys and running around in the backyard. Dollop would love a nice, quiet home where she can hang out with her people and take it easy, play with her ball and cuddle up for naps. If you’re looking for a sweet, loving pup, she’s the one for you. Dollop has been spayed and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet her today.

Dollop, is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $125 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $60 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.