Meet Favorite, a female, 5½-year-old hound mix. There’s a reason her name is Favorite: She loves cuddling and going on long walks. Her favorite thing is to hang out with her humans once she’s comfortable in the home. She originally came to the SPCA of Texas in February of this year with 150 other animals. She was very timid at first but has come out of her shell quickly and thinks she will become your “Favorite” dog. She spent some time with a foster family who said that her favorite thing to do is cuddle and that she enjoys spending time outside when she’s not cuddling, sleeping or going for a walk. She is crate, leash and house trained, so she’s quite the smart cookie. She would prefer a home with a fenced-in backyard and with adults only. She likes being around other dogs and would be happy to have a doggie sibling. If you are looking for a friendly pup to spend your days with, she is the one for you. Favorite is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.